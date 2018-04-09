Baltimore man arrested seven months after being charged with murder

A 25-year-old Baltimore man wanted on murder charges since September in a fatal Northwest Baltimore shooting was located living a half-mile away and arrested over the weekend, Baltimore police said.

David Murray, of the 2500 block of Shirley Avenue in the Greenspring neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore, was arrested on his block Saturday in the fatal shooting of Kevin Bailey, 43, which occurred in the nearby 4300 block of Reisterstown Road on Sept. 22, police said.

The next day, on Sept. 23, a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, as well as three gun charges, according to court records.

Asked why it took so long to locate Murray, a police spokeswoman said “every case is different.”

Murray had a different address at the time of the shooting, she said.

Murray was ordered held without bail until trial, according to court records. He could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed.

Murray managed to avoid detection despite a massive warrant sweep in the city in January and February, in which federal, state and local authorities arrested hundreds of people with open warrants.

Bailey’s killing was during a particularly violent 14-hour period in Baltimore in September, during which four people were killed and two others were wounded in six different shootings across the city.

CAPTION Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video) Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A bump stock is an alteration that allows a semiautomatic rifle to fire like an automatic weapon (Los Angeles Times video) A bump stock is an alteration that allows a semiautomatic rifle to fire like an automatic weapon (Los Angeles Times video)

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun