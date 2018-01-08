Baltimore man arrested in fatal city shooting of Harford Co. man the day after Christmas, police say

Baltimore Police have arrested a 29-year-old Baltimore man they described as a “repeat violent offender” in the fatal city shooting of a 25-year-old Harford County man on the day after Christmas, they said Monday.

Bryan Hannah, of the 3800 block of Yolanda Road, was arrested on Saturday in Fells Point and charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 killing of Daniel Mullhausen, police said.

Mullhausen was found about 10:04 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle with heavy front-end damage in the 3700 block of Ellerslie Ave. in Waverly, after police believe he was shot in the nearby 600 block of E. 38th St. in the same neighborhood.

Hannah could not be reached for comment, and did not have an attorney listed in online court records on Monday. Records show he was ordered held without bail on Sunday.

In addition to first-degree murder, Hannah is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and three gun charges.

The charges are not his first, according to court records.

Hannah was convicted of second-degree attempted murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime in 2007. He received a 15-year sentence for the second-degree attempted murder conviction, with seven of those years suspended, and three years of probation. He received a concurrent five-year sentence for the gun conviction.

In February, Hannah was arrested on drug distribution charges and is awaiting a Jan. 22 trial.

In July, Hannah was arrested on second-degree assault charges. He was found guilty on Nov. 27, receiving a sentence of two years in prison with all but one month suspended. He was on probation in that case through July 2019.

Hannah then was arrested again on another second-degree assault charge related to a Dec. 30 incident, and released from detention on Jan. 2, records show.

