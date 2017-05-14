One Baltimore DJ arrested, another dead after fatal shooting early Friday

An ongoing dispute led one Baltimore DJ to shoot and kill another local DJ early Friday morning in the southwest part of the city, police said.

Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Brandon Harris, known as DJ B-Eazy, in the killing. Officers said he shot and killed 53-year-old Vincent Curtis, a popular DJ known as Vicious V.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bloomfield Ave. in the Violetville neighborhood. Curtis was found by officers and was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed his shooting "stemmed from an ongoing dispute" with another man, police said. Homicide detectives found video footage of the shooting and interviewed several witnesses, and were able to quickly identify Harris as a suspect, police said.

Harris, of the 700 block of St. Dunstans Road in North Baltimore, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple handgun violations, police said.

Harris was taken to Central Booking and Intake Center. He did not yet have an attorney listed in online court records.

Brandon Harris Brandon Harris

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5