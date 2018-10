Baltimore police officers responding to a shooting late Sunday morning in the 1500 block of N. Bond St. in the Oliver neighborhood found a 31-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

