A man was killed Tuesday night in Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were called at 9:25 p.m. to the 1900 block of W. Fayette St. in Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach for a report of gunshots in the area.

After arriving, they found a 25-year old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

