Mother and daughter killed in their West Baltimore home were targeted, police say

Killers targeted the mother and daughter who were fatally shot inside their West Baltimore rowhouse Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers revealed additional details Thursday about what they called a “horrific crime.”

“There’s a heinous individual out there who committed it,” said Chief T.J. Smith, the Baltimore police spokesman. “We have bad guys who targeted this house for a specific reason.”

Smith said the crime was not a robbery. Shortly before noon, the killers kicked in the back door of the home on Gorman Avenue and shot Chanette Neal, 43, and Justice Allen, 21. Police found the mother and daughter suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Their Penrose neighborhood and the surrounding areas have experienced many shootings and killings in recent months. Police have deployed additional officers to the area, but they say “some motivated bad guys” have been able to “get through those deployments.”

Also, police said Andre Michael Martin, 43, was killed early Thursday morning in a family dispute that escalated into violence in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers went to the 3400 block of Hilldale Place in the Park Circle neighborhood about 4:12 a.m. They found Martin shot in his upper body. He lived on the block, police say.

The officers called it an incident of “family violence.” They did not provide additional details. A second victim, who was not identified and whose age was not provided, was shot in his leg, police said. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Two men whom police charged with attempted murder in a shootout that wounded one man and spurred a large tactical response in East Baltimore on Tuesday live in the same small Park Circle neighborhood where the Thursday morning double shooting happened, and police said they are investigating whether the crimes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-2-4824.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun