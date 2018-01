A 51-year-old man was killed Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said officers were called at 6:50 p.m. to the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue for a shooting. They found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from the injuries.

Call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup with information. Tips can be sent via text to 443-902-4824.

