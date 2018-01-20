Corrections van driver shot in central Baltimore

A state Department of Corrections van driver was shot in the shoulder Friday evening, police said.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was driving along the 400 block of 29th Division St. about 9:30 p.m. when she heard gunfire and then felt a burning pain, police said.

The woman didn’t see who fired the shot. She was taken to the hospital and is in good condition, police said.

In a Twitter post, local photographer Maggie Ybarra described the van as “bullet hole-ridden” and posted a picture of police examining it.

In a separate incident, a man was fatally shot in Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

About 4:25 a.m., police found a 51-year-old man who had been shot in the head in the 500 block of Gold St. He was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center. where he later died, police said.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the motive for this shooting was a robbery, police said.

Police want anyone with information about the killing to call detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.