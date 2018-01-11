Woman, 24, fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore

A 24-year-old woman was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore in the early hours of Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Hilton St. near the Green Street Academy, police said. She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she died shortly after arriving, police said.
Police identified the victim as Kabreya Coleman, who lived in the block where the shooting occurred occurred.
The killing happened a few blocks from two other recent homicides.
Markell Coleman, 24, was killed in the 200 block of N. Monastery Ave. on Dec. 27, and Wesley Langford, 41, was killed in the 200 block of S. Monastery Ave. on Christmas Eve, according to police.
It’s unclear whether any of the killings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line to remain anonymous, 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips and videos can be texted to police at 443-902-4824.
Police also said that a 2010 shooting victim died recently as a result of complications from the shooting. Tavon Harrington, who was 19 when he was shot at a cookout in the Douglass Homes housing project.
According to a 2015 interview with WBAL, bullet fragments lodged in Harrington’s spine, causing him to become paralyzed and requiring regular hospital visits. Police say he died on Jan. 5 of this year, and the Washington D.C. medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.
Police said a 59-year-old man, Ronald Brooks Sr., was charged in the shooting and convicted of first-degree assault, and is serving a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors will review the case for additional charges in light of Harrington’s death, police said.
Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.