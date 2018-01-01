Two Baltimore killings reported on first day of 2018

Two men died in shootings Monday afternoon, marking the city’s first homicides of 2018, police said.

The killings come as the city continues to struggle to curb violence. Baltimore saw the highest number of killings per capita in 2017, with 343 homicides.

Police were called about 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Eagle St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in South Baltimore for a shooting. Officers found an unidentified man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died a short time later, police said.

About two hours later, officers were called to a parking lot in the 5100 block of Goodnow Road in the Frankford neighborhood in East Baltimore for a double shooting.

Officers found two men who had been shot sitting in a white Infiniti. A 30-year-old in the driver’s seat had gunshot wounds to the head and torso, and was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

The passenger, a 36 year-old man, had been shot in the hip. He was taken to an area hospital. His injury is not life-threatening, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

