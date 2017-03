A man was killed Saturday morning after suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Baltimore police said.

At about 6:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 100 block of W. Hamburg St. in the Sharp-Leadenhall neighborhood. Police said they found the victim, who was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Police are asking that anyone with information call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.