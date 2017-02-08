Man killed in West Baltimore; suspects believed to be hiding nearby

A man was fatally shot in West Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon and the suspects in the shooting were believed to be holed up in a house nearby.

Police found the 28-year-old victim shot multiple times in the 1800 block of West Saratoga Street around noon. He was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died.

Police got tips that the suspects may have ran into a home nearby. Police had the home surrounded around 3 p.m. Wednesday and it is considered a barricade situation.

The homicide is the 41st in Baltimore in 2017, a 105 percent increase over the homicide count at the same time last year.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

