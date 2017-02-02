Man shot dead through window of home in Curtis Bay — one block from Jan. 19 killing

A 53-year-old man was shot to death through the window of his home in Curtis Bay early Thursday morning, police said, just a block from where another killing happened on Jan. 19.

The man was in his home in the 3900 block of Pascal Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. when he heard a knock at the window, and looked outside to see who was knocking, police said. When he moved the curtain, a suspect or suspects shot the man several times, police said.

The victim had gunshot wounds to the back and torso; he was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not release the man's name, nor did they put out any suspect description or information on the motive for the killing.

In the earlier shooting in the adjacent 1400 block of Popland Street, 31-year-old George Cookson was found shot multiple times in a vacant house about 7 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The killing Thursday morning was the 35th in Baltimore in the first 33 days of 2017. Two men were killed Wednesday evening.

The Brooklyn-Curtis Bay area continues to see a spike in gun violence. Since November, there have been seven homicides and another 13 non-fatal shootings, according to information provided by police and crime data posted to Open Baltimore.

Homicide detectives may be reached at 410-396-2100; anyone with information on either killing may text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

