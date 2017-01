A man has died after being found shot Sunday morning in Sandtown-Winchester, Baltimore police said.

The man — whose age and identity were not available — was found around 10:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Carey St. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died, police said.

Police are investigating but have no suspects or motives. Anyone with information may call 410-396-2100, text 443-902-4824, or call the Metro Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.