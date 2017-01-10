Man, 26, killed in shooting at East Baltimore barbershop

Gunmen burst into an East Baltimore barbershop on Tuesday afternoon and fired multiple rounds, striking and killing a customer in front of a roomful of employees and patrons.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was sitting in a chair waiting for his barber when he was targeted and shot repeatedly. The man, who police did not identify Tuesday afternoon, died on his way to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He became East Baltimore's first homicide victim of the year and the eighth homicide victim in the first 10 days of 2017.

The shooting broke out in A Cut Above All barbershop, a corner shop next to the West Indian Flavor carryout on a small commercial strip in the 2100 block of McElderry St. in the Care neighborhood. The barber shop is across the street from the Northeast Market, which was bustling with customers at the time of the shooting.

A police helicopter and patrol cars searched the surrounding streets for the suspects in the shooting, who were described as three masked men. Police said they ran away after the shooting before climbing into a red four-door hatchback and driving west. Police said the car was seen driving first on N. Collington Avenue before turning onto Jefferson Street and moving toward Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said the gunmen solely targeted the victim. Customers and employees in the shop were not hurt.

"Basically executed the guy, shot him several times point blank range and fled the scene," Smith said. "The victim really did not have a chance to defend himself in this scenario."

Police do not yet know if all three suspects shot at the victim or if there were just one or two shooters.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance footage from the barber shop, Smith said.

Inside the barber shop, yellow evidence markers sat where casings had fallen while plastic sheets were draped over the barbers chairs. The flat screen television in the corner of the shop remained on, tuned to sports highlights as detectives trudged in and out of the shop.

Police ask anyone who sees the car or has any information in the killing to call homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.

