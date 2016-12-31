Man fatally shot following altercation at North Ave. bar early Saturday

A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting during an altercation outside a North Avenue bar early Saturday, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called at 1 a.m. to Robbie's Nest Bar 2200 block of E. North Avenue for discharging. At the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

Police said the victim and the suspect got into a fight inside the bar, which became physical. The suspect then left the bar with friends. A short time later, police said the victim also left the bar when he was shot.

No one answered at a number listed for the bar Saturday morning.

Anyone with additional information related is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

