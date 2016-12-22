Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeast Baltimore

A young woman was shot and killed in a home invasion in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday evening, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 6:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lyndale Ave. in Belair-Edison, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say two suspects forced their way into the woman's house and shot her, then ran away.

In a separate incident at the same time, a man was shot in the 2400 block of Eutaw Place in Reservoir Hill. The 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, and homicide detectives are investigating due to the severity of his injuries.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a black BMW speed away from the shooting scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on either incident to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

