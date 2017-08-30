Three killed, one injured in shootings in Baltimore Wednesday

Three people were killed, and another was injured, in three separate shootings in Baltimore on Wednesday, police said.

Two men, ages 25 and 27, were killed in a double shooting in the 4700 block of York Road in North Baltimore at about 7:41 p.m., police said. Officers were called to the scene, where they found the two victims, who were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Neither victim’s identity was released Wednesday night.

In a recent homicide nearby, Carlos Watkins-Smith, 23, was found shot to death while riding a bicycle about three blocks north on York Road on Aug. 11, police said. It’s unclear whether the two shootings are related.

Thirty people have been killed in Baltimore this month — an average of a homicide per day — and the city has had 234 killings so far in 2017.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in the 800 block of North Woodington Road near Edmondson Village Shopping Center, police said. He also was not identified.

Officers were dispatched to the third shooting, in the 800 block of Reservoir Street in Reservoir Hill, just before 8:30 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting but no victim, police said.

A 26-year-old man arrived with gunshot wounds soon thereafter at a nearby hospital, but was taken into surgery and was not available to give detectives information about where he had been shot, police said. Officials gave no information as to his condition, nor any information on the suspects or motives in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video 443-902-4824.