Teens sought in armed carjacking, robbery in Homeland

A group of teens carjacked a woman carrying her seven-week-old daughter in Homeland Tuesday, which followed a similar incident two days earlier and raised concern among neighbors in the usually quiet North Baltimore neighborhood.

Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said investigators are trying to identify the teens involved and have beefed up patrols in the neighborhood.

Smith said some of the suspects are believed to be as young as 12 years-old.

"Once again, very disturbing that we are talking about children of that age," he said. "It's sad, it's frustrating, it's upsetting. We can't underscore it enough that we are dealing with a lot of the same young people who are in and out of the system."

Smith said police believe the same group of teens are responsible for both carjackings.

The latest case occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Springlake Way, when a 32-year-old woman was getting out of her car and a group of six teens started running to the vehicle and asked for her keys, according to a redacted police report.

The teens then took the woman's car and fled northbound in the 5100 block of Springlake Way. The woman and her daughter were not injured.

Northern District patrol officers searched the area, along with the Foxtrot police helicopter, but were unable to locate the teens.

The report redacted the woman's name, but WBAL broadcaster Brett Hollander identified the victim as his wife on his Twitter account.

"It's the worst day of your life when your wife tells you she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home holding her 7-week-old daughter," he wrote in a Tweet Tuesday night.

Hollander did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

On the community website Nextdoor, Hollander told his neighbors "it was a horrible and terrifying experience," but thanked police for their response.

At Wednesday's news conference, Smith said police have stepped up patrols to look for any patterns.

"We want to get the people responsible," he said.

Smith said Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis went to visit the family Tuesday night. He said the police commissioner and mayor have been proactive in going to the hospital or homes of victims of crime, especially vulnerable victims such family of young children or the elderly.

"They did that with little fanfare. It was just something they felt that they needed to do," Smith said. "I would hope that no one has to hold their seven-week old child and have to be the victim of a crime like that."

In a separate incident on Sunday, a group of young men, including one believed to be as young as 12, robbed a 61-year-old woman in an alley in the 5000 block of Springlake Way, according to a police report.

Police said one suspect was about 18 years-old and was wearing a nylon ski mask, and pointed a handgun at the victim, who then offered the suspects her cell phone.

Police said the younger suspect then tried to pull keys that were attached to her belt but couldn't get them loose. The teens then fled in a gold, late-model Ford Taurus. The victim wasn't injured.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5