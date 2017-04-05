Baltimore police charge 'repeat offender' with murder in December homicide

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the December 2016 fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in West Baltimore, police said Wednesday.

Sean Holt, of the 2200 block of Penrose Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lee Brandon, 27, in the 2200 block of West Lexington Street, police said. Holt was arrested Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2016, police said. Brandon was found shot in his "upper body," and was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said at the time.

Police identified Holt as a "repeat offender." Online court records show he has multiple charges related to drug possession and distribution dating back to 2014.

In February, he was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. He was due in court on April 24 in that case, according to online court records.

Holt did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Also Wednesday, police identified two recent homicide victims. Larry Miller, 20, was killed Tuesday in the 3400 block of Juneway. Claude Maid, 32, was killed March 29 in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road.