10-year-old in critical condition after being struck by cab in Upper Fells Point hit-and-run, police say

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a cab Tuesday evening in Upper Fells Point, according to police.

The boy was riding a skateboard in the 1900 block of Bank Street at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a yellow cab van, Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Wednesday.

“We believe that the injuries are survivable at this time, but a 10-year old boy is in critical condition, and the vehicle that struck him kept going,” Smith said.

Smith described the vehicle as a “yellow cab van,” but said it was unclear which company the cab was affiliated with.

Police are searching for the driver and for cab vans with signs of damage, Smith said.

Smith called for the driver to turn himself or herself in to police.

“Turn yourself in. Explain what happened,” Smith said. “It could be a logical explanation as to what happened but leaving the scene of an accident is a crime.”

Police are looking into video footage from the area, and asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan