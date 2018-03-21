Man, 38, found fatally shot in vehicle in northwest Baltimore

A 38-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night, and another man was in critical condition after a separate shooting inside his southwest Baltimore corner store.

Police said 38-year-old Damon Hall was found at about 10:30 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of N. Hilton Rd. He had been shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the location.

Hall lived in the block where he was killed, police said. Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the incident was “clearly targeted” but declined to confirm other details.

Twenty-five minutes later, officers went to the 300 block of S. Calhoun St. for a shooting that occurred in a corner store. The 34-year-old store owner, whose name was not released, was shot in the upper body, and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting occurred during a robbery attempt.

Smith said investigators believe the shooter fired from outside the store. At the scene, officers could be seen walking in and out of the Jamily’s Market store, which advertises “grocery, snacks and tobacco,” as a neon “Open” sign flashed.

Anyone with information about Hall’s killing was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Tips about the Calhoun Street shooting should go to the citywide shooting unit, at 410-396-2221.

Fifty-two people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year. That number is down nearly 27 percent from the 71 people who had been killed at this time last year.

