Man arrested in death of firefighter Jon Hickey, Baltimore police say

Baltimore Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the Nov. 30 killing of volunteer firefighter Jon Hickey.

Police have not named the suspect in Hickey’s death but plan to release details later Tuesday or Wednesday morning, Police Spokesman T.J. Smith said in a Tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found Hickey dead with a gunshot wound to the head in his home in the 1800 block of E. Pratt Street after being called to the home for a well-being check Nov. 30. The medical examiner ruled it a homicide.

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz