Officer charged in racketeering case again ordered held as new accusations raised

A federal judge rejected a proposed home detention and monitoring program for one of the seven Baltimore Police officers charged in a racketeering indictment, saying he could not trust the officer to abide by any conditions.

"My problem plain and simple ... is that I don't trust the defendant," U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar said of Det. Daniel Hersl. "I don't find him trustworthy."

Bredar's order came at a hearing where federal prosecutors raised new accusations against Hersl, 47, and some of the other indicted officers.

Hersl was ordered detained last week by a federal magistrate judge after being charged with racketeering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors allege he and other members of the police department's Gun Trace Task Force had been robbing and extorting citizens, filing false affidavits and police reports, and bilked taxpayers for fraudulent overtime.

The officers have pleaded not guilty.

Hersl's attorney Peter Goldman asked Bredar to consider a release plan that would have Hersl stay with his sister in Kingsville under electronic monitoring. He would only be allowed to leave for court-related reasons or with the approval of pretrial services. More than 15 of his relatives attended the court hearing.

Goldman said Hersl was not a flight risk and understood the consequences of a violation.

"He's going to stay and fight the charges," Goldman said.

Prosecutors said Hersl was involved in more allegations charged in the indictment than any of the other officers, and as part of his alleged crimes had shown an ability to thwart law enforcement detection and intimidate his victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise said Hersl worked with other officers to find a reason to arrest a criminal defendant from whom they had stolen money. Their goal was to prevent the defendant from appearing in court, so that Det. Momodu Gondo would not be called to testify. Prosecutors say a recording device placed by investigators in a police vehicle picked up the conversation.

"You gotta get that guy. If you lock him up today. Listen. If you lock this guy up today, transfer him to Central Bookings [sic], they will not take him to court tomorrow," Hersl was recorded saying, prosecutors wrote a court filing Tuesday.

Wise also said that last August, Hersl and other officers engaged in an unsanctioned high-speed pursuit of a vehicle that ended in a crash.

"When the vehicle crashed, Defendant Hersl and his co-defendants did not come to the aid of the vehicle occupant," prosecutors wrote. Instead, they say the officers drove to a nearby location and watched until someone else called emergency responders to the scene of the accident.

To cover up their involvement in the pursuit, prosecutors said, Hersl told the other officers to make false claims on their time and attendance sheets so it would not look like they were working.

Wise said the accusations showed a willingness and ability by Hersl to cover his tracks, "when the stakes were much, much less."

He said some officers charged in the case may blame others as a defense.

"That won't be available to Det. Hersl," Wise said, saying he was solely involved in several of the alleged crimes.

Goldman questioned whether the federal court even has jurisdiction over the case, which Bredar batted down. Bredar said he couldn't recall ever releasing a federal robbery suspect pending trial, and asked why he should release someone charged with taking part in "organized criminal activity to rob people."

Goldman said that prison and jail corruption cases brought recently showed that even incarceration was not a foolproof way to ensure Hersl stayed away from potential witnesses and victims.

"It's sad that I have to concede that point to you," said Bredar, who is overseeing a massive indictment involving prisoners and staff at the Eastern Correctional Institution. "But even you would concede there is a difference."

