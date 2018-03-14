Police arrest 19 people suspected of operating heroin pipeline from New York to South Baltimore

Police have arrested 19 people who they say operated a deadly heroin network stretching from the Bronx in New York to Cherry Hill in South Baltimore.

The drug dealers had hundreds of grams of heroin laced with the deadly narcotic fentanyl, police said. They said 87 people overdosed and seven of them died in Anne Arundel County from heroin tracing back to the crew.

Officers said they seized from the drug dealers hundreds of grams of fentanyl — an opioid so dangerous mere micrograms can kill.

“We have saved untold amounts of lives,” said Don Hibbert, the special agent in charge of Baltimore’s office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Federal agents, police and prosecutors announced the arrests at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

