Second convicted officer takes stand in Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force trial

A second former Baltimore Police officer took the stand Monday at the federal racketeering trial of two fellow officers, detailing widespread overtime pay abuse and saying his supervisor told him to carry a BB gun to plant on people.

Evodio Hendrix detailed his participation in a robbery where officers split $100,000 in stolen cash.

He also testified that overtime abuse and unauthorized paid days off were rampant in the police department. “But it’s not right,” he said.

Carrying BB guns, Hendrix said, was a suggestion made by Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, “if something happens where you hurt someone and need to cover for yourself.”

“We [each] have a wife and kids that need us,” Hendrix said Jenkins told them.

Hendrix’s appearance came during the third day of testimony in the trials of Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor. Six officers have pleaded guilty to racketeering charges, and Hendrix is one of four the government plans to call as witnesses.

Hendrix portrayed himself as somewhat of a reluctant participant. Unlike fellow Detective Maurice Ward, who testified earlier in the trial, Hendrix did not admit to a long-term pattern of taking money and lying on official paperwork.

He acknowledged using enforcement tactics such as driving up on groups of young men without reason, but attributed them to his supervisor, Jenkins.

Jenkins continues to loom large in the trial. He, too, has pleaded guilty, but is not expected to be called as a government witness. In his plea agreement, he admitted to stealing large amounts of cash and drugs, including conspiring with a bail bondsman to make money off drugs he took off the streets as an officer.

Hendrix testified that by early 2017, he wanted off of Jenkins’ squad. He said Jenkins was increasingly getting more bold in his plans, and once showed members of his squad two large black bags he carried in his police department van. In one bag, he carried a Halloween-style mask, ski masks, black clothing and other items.

In the other, he carried tools such as a sledgehammer, a machete, an axe, and lock cutters, as well as a grappling hook and rope.

“Is this a tool given to police by the Baltimore Police Department,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines asked.

“Definitely not,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix testified that Jenkins told the officers that he carried the items “in case he ran into a ‘monster,’” or someone with a lot of money and drugs. Jenkins also at one point proposed using the items to rob a drug dealer who had ripped off a friend of his who also ran a body shop, Hendrix said.

After being shown the items, Hendrix said he and another officer said, “Sgt. Jenkins is crazy.”

Prosecutors displayed the items in court after apparently seizing them during a search warrant. They also found a pair of brass knuckles in the handle compartment of the driver’s side door of Jenkins’ van.

Hendrix agreed with Hersl’s attorney William Purpura when he asked if Jenkins “had pretty good connections within the hierarchy” of the Baltimore Police Department and when Purpura said Jenkins was an “untouchable” “golden boy.”

Jenkins claimed to the officers that former Commissioner Kevin Davis told him to keep using overtime to motivate his officers. But Hendrix said he was certain Jenkins hadn’t told the commissioner about overtime misuse.

“I knew he wasn’t telling what he was doing with overtime,” Hendrix said. “He did say he was giving overtime for guns.”

Hendrix, who was raised in Cleveland, said he moved to Maryland in 2006 because his wife was in the military. He has five children. Hendrix said when the officers split $100,000, each taking $20,000, after breaking into a drug dealer’s safe, he said he took the money and used it for daily expenses. He was asking off of the Gun Trace Task Force by early 2017, he testified

Defense attorneys have been trying to show that overtime and unauthorized paid days off were widespread in the department. Earlier Monday, prosecutors called a human resources lieutenant, Ted Friel, to testify simply that Hersl and Taylor had worked for the police department.

Purpura on cross examination asked Friel to acknowledge he had once worked in an operations unit, like Hersl, and then asked Friel if he knew what a “G-day” or “gun day” was.

Friel paused for a few moments, before saying yes. Asked to define it, Friel said, “A gun day was a day given to officers after they seized a handgun.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise called Friel back to the stand.

“There’s no formal policy or directive that authorizes anyone to get credit for a day they didn’t work?” Wise asked.

“That is correct,” Friel said.

“It’s not in writing,” Purpura later said, “but it was widespread?”

“Yes,” Friel said.

