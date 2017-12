Baltimore Police called in a hazmat team Tuesday after finding what they suspect is a “substantial amount” of the highly-potent opioid fentanyl at a discount store in the city’s Old Goucher neighborhood.

Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant at the Charles Village Discount Mart at W. 22nd Street and North Charles Street when they discovered the substance.

This story will be updated.

