Southeast Baltimore strip club fined for serving minors, fatal shooting

The Baltimore liquor board fined a Southeast Baltimore strip club a total of $4,500 for separate incidents in which a minor was served alcohol and a man was fatally shot outside the club.

Haven Place was found guilty by the Board of Liquor License Commissioners on Thursday for violating the terms of its liquor and adult entertainment license on six counts — three marks each against its liquor and adult entertainment licenses.

The club was fined $250 for two charges related to serving a minor in May. And the board fined the club $1,000 for each of four charges that stemmed from a July shooting outside the club that killed Emmanuel Cruz, 39.

The three-member agency could have suspended or revoked the club’s liquor license, or imposed fines up to $3,000 per violation. But because the establishment only had one prior violation in nearly 30 years under the same licensee, they decided to punish the bar with lesser fines, board chairman Albert Matricciani said.

