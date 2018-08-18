Man fatally shot in East Baltimore after double shooting in same area

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in East Baltimore, one block from where two people were shot and wounded the previous night.

Saturday’s shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Harford Road, just north of the east side District Court on North Avenue. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

No suspect or possible motive were identified. But the shooting happened in the same area where two men, ages 30 and 40, were shot and wounded around 10:50 p.m. on Friday. Those victims were shot in the legs and taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

The most recent statistics from police show more than 500 people have been shot as of Aug. 11, with the total down 12 percent from the same period last year. Homicides were down 18 percent compared to the same period last year.

