Man shot in Hampden early Thursday, Baltimore Police say

A man was shot early Thursday morning in Hampden, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded about 1:50 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Dellwood Ave., where they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Officers later determined the man was shot in the 1400 block of Union Ave., police said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives then discovered evidence related to the shooting at an apartment in the block, police said. They are interviewing potential witnesses.

A man was also shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded about 8:53 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Kenwood and Ashland avenues. Shortly after, a 27-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Earlier Wednesday, three men were killed in separate shooting incidents, continuing a spate of violence from over the weekend.

Police are asking anyone with information to call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-222 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.