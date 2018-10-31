Three killed, three injured on Halloween in Baltimore

Three men were killed and another three were injured in five separate shootings in Baltimore on Halloween, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the 800 block of E. 22nd St. in East Baltimore Midway after 10 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead soon after arriving.

Around 9:25 p.m., a man was found lying in the street at Hollins Ferry Road and Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore’s Lakeland neighborhood. He had gunshot wounds on his body. After a bystander flagged down a police officer, the victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead.

Around 7:30 p.m., 38-year-old man arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Earlier in the day, one man was killed and two others were injured in two separate incidents.

A man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The victim, a man whose name and age were not immediately released, was found with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of N. Monastery Ave. and declared dead at the scene, police said.

A separate shooting at a Hollins Market barbershop injured two men, ages 50 and 56. The shooting forced a nearby school to go on lockdown.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik