Baltimore police report several robberies by juveniles who took cellphones, Halloween candy

Baltimore police said large groups of juveniles committed several robberies on Halloween, taking cellphones and candy from victims.

The police department received several reports of robberies by juveniles downtown, Federal Hill and Homeland, police spokesman T.J. Smith said Wednesday. In one incident in Federal Hill, police received a report that a juvenile was armed with a bat and a wooden board, Smith said.

“These are violent young people,” Smith said. “It’s quite disturbing.”

City Councilman Eric T. Costello, who represents Federal Hill, said in a Facebook post that a group of 10 to 15 juveniles committed “at least four sets of robberies / assaults,” in South Baltimore and the Inner Harbor on Halloween.

Two people were robbed and assaulted in the 300 block of E. Fort Ave., one person was assaulted in the 800 block of Battery Ave., another at the intersection of Key Highway and Covington St, and four others were robbed and assaulted behind the Maryland Science Center.

“This is despite a very heavy presence from BPD since it was Halloween,” Costello said in the post.

Smith said another incident was reported on Springlake Way in Homeland, where a group of juveniles assaulted two other juveniles and took their candy. When another person tried to intervene, Smith said the suspects used what appeared to be a handgun and “possibly pistol-whipped the victim.”

A large group of teens robbed another group of juveniles on Calvert Street downtown around 3 p.m., Smith said. He said no serious injuries were reported. Three juveniles were arrested.

No major incidents were reported in Fells Point where some businesses closed early on Halloween after violence interrupted festivities in recent years. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot and three people were stabbed in separate incidents on Halloween last year in the area.

Smith said large trucks were placed in and around Fells Points to protect the large crowds.

“That’s to keep people safe,” in the neighborhood which has become a popular Halloween destination, he said.

