Hack of Baltimore's 911 dispatch system was ransomware attack, city officials say

The hack on Baltimore’s 911 dispatch system over the weekend was a ransomware attack, city officials said on Wednesday.

“We were able to successfully isolate the threat and ensure that no harm was done to other servers or systems across the City’s network,” said Frank Johnson, chief information officer in the Mayor’s Office of Information Technology. “Once all systems were properly vetted, CAD was brought back online.”

The system was down from Sunday morning to Monday morning, officials said.

Johnson said that no personal data of city residents was compromised in the attack.

“The City continues to work with its federal partners to determine the source of the intrusion,” he said.

The city also has determined that “the vulnerability was the result of an internal change to the firewall by a technician who was troubleshooting an unrelated communication issue within the CAD System,” Johnson said.

The Baltimore hack comes against a backdrop of increasing hacking of municipal and other systems across the United States. Employees of the city of Atlanta turned their computers on for the first time Tuesday since another ransomware attack there on Thursday paralyzed that city’s online bill payment system, with hackers demanding a $51,000 payment in bitcoin to unlock it.

