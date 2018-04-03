Police respond to reported gunshots at Morgan State University's off-campus housing

Baltimore police and officers from Morgan State University police responded to a report that shots were fired at the university’s off-campus housing Monday night.

Morgan State police would not confirm that anyone had been shot, but in an email university officials advised all students who live at the school’s Morgan View Apartments to “remain safely in your residence and away from windows at this time” because of a report of gunshots.

Baltimore police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Courtesy photo University officials sent this memo to all students who live at the school's Morgan View Apartments. University officials sent this memo to all students who live at the school's Morgan View Apartments. (Courtesy photo)

“Maybe I shouldn’t be here,” said student Diamond Gibbs, checking her phone as she stood outside the gate, the lights of police cars flickering nearby. She was planning on meeting a friend who lived inside, but now the gate was locked and only residents were being allowed in.

“They need to have more security,” Gibbs said. “They need more preventative measures.”

