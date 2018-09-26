No students injured after gun fired at South Baltimore school

No one was hurt when a gun was fired in a school bathroom Wednesday morning in South Baltimore.

Two students brought guns to Maree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle School in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to a statement from Baltimore City Public Schools. The students went to a restroom, where one gun was fired, the statement said.

After hearing the shot, school staff went to the bathroom and found a shell casing.

The school was placed on lockdown, according to the statement, and police identified and detained the two students involved, confiscating their guns.

“We are relieved that no students were injured in this incident, and commend the students and staff of Maree Farring for following safety protocols and responding safely, quickly, and calmly to the situation,” the school system’s statement said.

The Baltimore Police Department also responded to the scene to assist after the shooting was reported, but school police were handling the case, a spokeswoman for the department said.

School police deferred comment to a Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman.

The school will provide mental health support for students and staff at the elementary school “for as long as necessary,” according to the school system.

In a statement, Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English said the news that two guns were brought to the school was “beyond alarming.”

"To know that our children have access to weapons, and that they brought them to school, points to my steadfast belief that guns have no place in our schools,” she said in the statement. “Whether we are discussing arming teachers and support staff, or youth bringing guns to school, the presence of an armed weapon always brings along with it fear and potential harm [t]hat steers teachers away from teaching and children from learning."

At least three loaded guns were recovered from Baltimore City schools during the 2017-2018 school year.

