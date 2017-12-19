Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force officers contesting charges to appear in court Tuesday

The three former members of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force who plan to contest the charges against them are set to appear in U.S. District Court Tuesday afternoon for a motions hearing in the case.

Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor are slated to go to trial next month. They are accused of robbery and extortion, as well as overtime fraud. Jenkins was also recently charged with planting evidence on a man in 2010.

Jenkins has not entered a plea, while Hersl and Taylor have pleaded not guilty. All three are being detained pending trial.

Five other city police officers have pleaded guilty for their roles in the racketeering conspiracy — detectives Momodu Gondo, Jemell Rayam, Evodio Hendrix, and Maurice Ward, and Sgt. Thomas Allers.

Among the pending motions, attorneys for Det. Daniel Hersl want to preclude the government from referring to crimes committed by cooperating co-defendants as robberies, arguing that’s a legal conclusion for a jury to reach.

Hersl plans to contend that he was justified as a police officer to take money and property from suspects, and that anything taken instead of being submitted to evidence control was theft, his attorney wrote.

Robbery is defined as “the felonious taking and carrying away of the personal property of another, from his person or in his presence, by violence or putting in fear.”

“The question of whether Mr. Hersl’s conduct amounted to robbery, extortion, or theft will be the central issue for the jury to decide. Permitting the government and its witnesses to make this legal conclusion when characterizing the conduct of the witnesses, their cohorts and/or Mr. Hersl will improperly invade the process of the jury,” Hersl’s attorney wrote.

Federal prosecutors responded, saying “Hersl may have been authorized to seize property and submit it to the BPD; he was never authorized to seize property and put it in his pocket.”

“Probable cause never justifies a law enforcement officer converting a detainee/arrestee’s property to the law enforcement officer’s own purposes,” federal prosecutors wrote.

Taylor’s attorney has filed several motions, including most recently asking that his case be severed from the others, so that his attorney can have more time to review evidence against him.

Jenkins’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss the recently added charge that he planted evidence in 2010, saying it falls beyond the statute of limitations. But he has not filed any other specific motions except a late-July motion to adopt the requests of other co-defendants.

