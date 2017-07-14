Baltimore leaders propose mandatory sentence for illegal gun possession

Baltimore leaders on Friday proposed a mandatory sentence for illegal gun possession in the city.

The proposal, in the form of a bill, would create a mandatory one-year sentence for illegal gun possession within 100 yards of a school, park, church, public building or public place of assembly.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she’d like to go further in restricting guns, but “this is what we can do locally” without changing state law.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said the proximity to specific locations was what the city was able to change without altering state law.

Pugh added that there is a church or a school “on nearly every corner” in the city, and that the state attorney general offered an opinion that the bill is constitutional.

