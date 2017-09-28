After pursuit, Baltimore police seize two high-capacity guns in arrest of 18 year-old

An 18-year-old man was arrested and two high-capacity guns were seized late Wednesday in Baltimore after the man allegedly fled two attempted car stops and later tried to deceive officers by dressing in a wig and a dress, Baltimore Police said Thursday.

“Not a movie set, but played out like one,” said police spokesman T.J. Smith on Twitter.

Jaime Bull has been charged with six gun-related violations. Smith lamented that all the charges are misdemeanors.

“He’ll be back on the streets soon,” Smith said.

Baltimore Police Department Jaime Bull, 18, has been charged with six gun-related violations Jaime Bull, 18, has been charged with six gun-related violations (Baltimore Police Department)

Bull was waiting to see a court commissioner as of Thursday morning, police said. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached for comment.

Bull is listed by police as living in the 2700 block of Claflin Court in Cherry Hill, which is where he was found hiding in a home in disguise, and where police say they found a rifle with a drum magazine that Bull allegedly was seen running with before entering the home.

In court records, Bull is listed as living in the 1800 block of Presstman St. in Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore, a few blocks from where police said a patrol officer initially spotted individuals in a gold Honda Accord “talking to several people who are known to police, and who are linked to acts of violence in the Western District.”

When the group spotted the officer in the area, they dispersed, and the Accord “accelerated out of the area,” police said. The officer tried to pull the Accord over “with no success,” police said.

The car’s information was sent out over police radio citywide. Shortly after, officers in the Southern District attempted to stop the vehicle, also without success, police said.

Eventually, the Accord was ditched in the 2200 block of Road Road in Cherry Hill, and Bull allegedly was seen running from the scene with a rifle in his hand, police said.

Officers determined he was hiding in the home on Claflin Court, and called everyone in the home outside, police said. Bull came out in the wig and dress “in attempts to hide his identity,” police said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home, and inside located the .22 caliber rifle. Police also searched the Accord, where they found a loaded MAC-11 high-capacity pistol.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun