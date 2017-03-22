Baltimore police investigating transgender woman's shooting death

Baltimore police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old transgender woman who was found shot in Barclay early Wednesday morning.

The woman was found shot in the stomach at about 4:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Guilford Ave., police said. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard someone yelling for help and then gunshots. Two men were then seen running and getting into a dark-colored vehicle that sped off, police said.

Police did not release the victim's name because they have not notified her family.

Officers plan to canvass the neighborhood Wednesday for any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Caption Two die in firebombing of East Baltimore rowhouse Two people died after a fire in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, and city police said they are investigating the incident for arson. (Kim Hairston, Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun) Two people died after a fire in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, and city police said they are investigating the incident for arson. (Kim Hairston, Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun) Caption Boxer shot just blocks from his home early Wednesday morning Crime reporter Kevin Rector talks about the death of Montell "Telly" Pridgett, a boxer who was shot dead just blocks from his Upton home early Wednesday morning. (Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun) Crime reporter Kevin Rector talks about the death of Montell "Telly" Pridgett, a boxer who was shot dead just blocks from his Upton home early Wednesday morning. (Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun)

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5