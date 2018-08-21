Baltimore County officer named in Gun Trace Task Force trial resigns from force

A Baltimore County police officer who faced accusations of stealing that were raised during the city police Gun Trace Task Force corruption trial has resigned from the force, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

Officer Michael Woodlon, a former city police detective, had been suspended with pay since last month. County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Woodlon resigned this week but said he could not comment further.

Woodlon has not been charged with any crimes. Attempts to reach Woodlon for comment have been unsuccessful.

Woodlon had been under investigation since allegations were lodged during the Gun Trace Task Force case, in which eight Baltimore police detectives and supervisors from an elite gun unit were indicted and convicted of racketeering charges for stealing from citizens during street encounters and investigations, as well as taking unearned overtime pay.

Momodu Gondo, a convicted former detective who became a government cooperator, testified at the trial in U.S. District Court in January that he had stolen money with Woodlon “in a few incidents.”

Woodlon joined the county police department in 2012, where he was most recently assigned to the Woodlawn precinct.

Woodlon had been previously accused of misconduct as a city officer, before being hired by the county police department in 2009.

In that case, Woodlon was accused of lying in charging documents to justify a drug arrest. A tape of the communications between Woodlon and a civilian CCTV camera operator appeared to contradict the charging documents that Woodlon filed against three people who were arrested for allegedly being involved in a drug transaction.

Last month, another county officer who has not been identified resigned from the force, also as a result of accusations that he participated in crimes with members of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger said that when he learned the officers were under investigation, he put both officers on a “do not call” list for his office, meaning they could no longer testify in cases. He said last month that his office had not received any investigation report from police to review.

