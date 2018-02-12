Community leaders respond to verdict in Baltimore Police corruption case

News quickly spread about the jury’s guilty verdict of two Baltimore police officers accused in a conspiracy in which they robbed citizens for years behind the cover of their badges.

Jurors found Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor, former members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, guilty Monday afternoon of multiple counts, including racketeering conspiracy and racketeering. Many leaders said the verdict was not surprising given the blistering testimony, but said the end of the trial could mean a new era in the police department by helping to bolster reform efforts and force leaders to place a focus on community trust and more oversight of the department.

“The verdict rendered by jurors in this disturbing trial is clearly the right one, given the abundance of compelling and damning evidence against these former officers of the now disbanded Gun Trace Task Force,” said Mayor Catherine Pugh in a statement. “I want all of our citizens to know that I have likewise been appalled by the level of dishonesty and betrayal that these individuals, and others also implicated, perpetrated here in our community.

“There is no more important element to effective policing than trust between the men and women of our police force and those they have sworn to protect and serve,” the mayor said.

Pugh sought to reassure residents of measures, such as the consent decree reached between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice, which would usher in an era of reforms, and she stressed the importance of the department’s reputation within the community. An independent monitoring team overseeing the consent decree stemmed from a federal investigation that found widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing in Baltimore, particularly in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods. The investigation was prompted by the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries sustained while in police custody.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chair of the public safety committee, said of the weeks of testimony that he was shocked by some of “the most despicable acts I’ve ever seen from someone who was supposed to uphold the law,” and called for the officers to receive the “strictest sentence possible.”

“The first thing I think about is all the lives that they ruined, all the families they’ve caused harm, the damage to the city and the police department, all of this in the wake of them thinking they were higher than the law,” he said. “It’s reassuring that the justice system did work in this case, and they are going to be punished for the things that they did.”

The verdict also is not the final word in the case, Scott said, noting that allegations were raised during trial testimony that have not been fully investigated yet – including some against still-active, uncharged officers.

“What I’m thinking about now is tracking down all of the other allegations, tracking down anything else that was mentioned in the process of that trial,” he said. “Because if there are more people involved, and more people who were basically allowing this to go on, ignoring it for years … they also have to be held accountable.”

“Hopefully we can break through, so we can start to rebuild.”

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement that “Baltimore is in need of significant reforms within our criminal justice system” and called for efforts to regain public trust.

“Police corruption is a hindrance to public safety, degrades trust in the criminal justice system, and puts the lives of hard working and dedicated officers at risk. Therefore, we must continue to drive out corruption and shine a light on callous criminals that dishonorably wear a badge,” her statement said.

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill said the police department and city leadership must take this opportunity to train officers on constitutional policing and developing an early intervention system to identify problem officers.

“This corruption went on unabated for nearly 10 years and was only brought to light as a result of a federal investigation. Neither City Hall, BPD’s Internal Affairs, nor the State’s Attorney’s Office was able to uncover and hold accountable the officers at the heart of this criminal conspiracy. Residents deserve new procedures, practices, regulations, safety valves, and training across city agencies – including the State’s Attorney’s office – to ensure that this cannot happen again,” Ifill said in statement.

Del. Curt Anderson, chairman of the city’s House delegation in Annapolis, said he hopes the verdict “will send a message to police officers across the state, across the country, that you are placed in a position of trust and we expect you to be better than the average citizen.”

Anderson said the verdict could make it harder for Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa to enact some of the reforms he has discussed, and it also could complicate efforts for one of his and Pugh’s highest legislative priorities in this year’s General Assembly session — tightening penalties for repeat gun offenders.

“I’ve heard reactions from folks, ‘Why are we going to give them more power when they’ve abused the power they already had?’” he said. “It’s made our job more difficult.”

Anderson said he still has faith in the department for two reasons — the first one being, “I don’t have a choice,” he said. The second reason is he agrees with De Sousa that Hersl and Taylor represent “a few bad apples.”

“I’ve been on the street and talked to officers,” Anderson said. “They’re just as aghast as the rest of the citizenry is. I think we’ve got a lot more good apples than we have bad apples.”

Some community leaders also said they were not surprised by the verdict but that it would help propel reform efforts.

“This exposure of the corruption and the BPD will be a catalyst for the new commissioner. … There’s no better time than to validate the consent decree and why we need it,” said Ray Kelly, director of the West Baltimore-based No Boundaries Coalition, which has advocated police reforms.

After years of residents’ complaints about police officer misconduct, he said he was not surprised by the verdict. Many stories of mistreatment of residents by police officers can be shared by many city residents.