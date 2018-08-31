Retired federal judge to lead panel investigating Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task force scandal

A retired federal judge has been tapped to lead a legislative panel investigating the circumstances surrounding the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal.

Retired U.S. District Judge Alexander Williams Jr., who served from 1994 until 2014, will lead a seven-member panel that is expected to hold public hearings on how the officers’ misconduct was able to flourish without accountability prior to federal racketeering indictments. It also includes two former city police officers and two West Baltimore residents.

Eight officers from the Gun Trace Task Force were sentenced to prison terms as long as 25 years after a federal wiretap investigation found they had been robbing citizens for years. Some of the officers dealt drugs they had seized off the street and committed home invasions.

This is the status of the nine officers involved in federal corruption case against members of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force. Members of the squad were found to have stolen thousands of dollars from people using their gun and badge, while bilking taxpayers by earning overtime pay when they weren’t working.

The legislative task force will issue a preliminary report at the end of the year, but most of its work is expected to take place next year. The panel is authorized to call witnesses to testify and compel the production of written and electronic records.

Unlike police internal investigations, which continue to be shielded under state law, its findings will be public. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh opposed the task force, which passed the General Assembly unanimously.

Williams was nominated to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton. Before that, he was the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County.

The other members are:

» Mitchel M. Gordon, an attorney who was a Baltimore police officer for 12 years.

» Gary McLhinney, a longtime Baltimore police union president, former chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority police department, and currently director of the office of professional standards for the state prison system.

» Sean Malone, a lobbyist and attorney who successfully defended Officer Caesar Goodson, the van driver from the Freddie Gray case, on internal department charges. For three years, he was also the Baltimore Police Department’s chief legal counsel and chief of professional standards, prosecuting police misconduct cases.

» Ashiah Parker, a Sandtown resident who is on the executive board of the No Boundaries Coalition.

» Inez Robb, the longtime president of the Community Relations Council for the Western District.

» Alicia Wilson, a Baltimore native who is vice president and legal adviser for Sagamore Development Company. (The Baltimore Sun Media Group leases its new headquarters in Port Covington from a group that includes Sagamore.)

Williams was a joint appointment to the panel by Gov. Larry Hogan, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, and House Speaker Michael Busch. Hogan appointed McLhinny and Wilson. Miller appointed Gordon and Parker, and Busch appointed Malone and Robb.

Aside from the criminal trial of the charged defendants, there has been no public accounting by police of the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. If there have been any internal investigations, they are kept under lock and key under state law.

In the immediate aftermath of the indictments, one high-ranking official who oversaw the specialized units where the officers worked was demoted, while other top leadership revolved out when former Police Commissioner Kevin Davis was fired. But other supervisors, and officers accused by indicted members of the task force as taking part in robberies and other misconduct, remain with the agency.

