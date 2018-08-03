Bail bondsman who sold drugs for corrupt Baltimore Police sergeant seeks sentencing break

A Baltimore County bail bondsman who sold drugs with a corrupt city cop is asking a judge to consider his cooperation in the case against the Gun Trace Task Force and not sentence him to a lengthy prison term.

When Donald C. Stepp, 52, was arrested last year on drugs charges, he immediately flipped and outlined for authorities how he had worked with former Baltimore Police Sgt. Wayne Jenkins to sell drugs. He also said the pair had broken into homes together, and helped authorities recover expensive watches that he said Jenkins had stolen.

He’s hoping that cooperation translates into a lighter sentence than others convicted in the case, in which eight Baltimore police detectives and supervisors from an elite gun unit were indicted and convicted of racketeering charges

“It is fair to say that his cooperation played a major role in both Jenkins pleading guilty and [Daniel] Hersl and [Marcus] Taylor being found guilty after trial,” Stepp’s defense attorney, Marshall Henslee, wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed publicly on Thursday.

Henslee also says Stepp’s cooperation was broader than has been disclosed. Stepp “not only cooperated fully and extensively in the Gun Trace Task Force prosecution, but also provided information about other crimes and stood ready to testify in other cases, should he have been needed.”

This is the status of the nine officers involved in federal corruption case against members of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force. Members of the squad were found to have stolen thousands of dollars from people using their gun and badge, while bilking taxpayers by earning overtime pay when they weren’t working.

Stepp faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. today in U.S. District Court. He has been on home detention since his arrest in December, when the Baltimore County Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant at Stepp’s Middle River home and recovered crack and powder cocaine, heroin, MDMA, digital scales, packaging material, a large sum of cash and watches.

Stepp said Jenkins had been supplying him with drugs for years. Jenkins would steal the drugs as a police officer, and split the proceeds with Stepp. In court testimony, he estimated that he made $1 million selling drugs, with Jenkins getting $250,000.

Jenkins received a 25-year prison sentence, the stiffest of the eight officers convicted in the case.

