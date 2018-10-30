Convicted Baltimore police Gun Trace Task Force officer testifies against ex-Philly cop in drug dealing case

Convicted Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force Det. Momodu Gondo testified Tuesday that he started stealing money in 2008 as part of a “culture” of city plainclothes detectives building trust with each other.

Gondo’s testimony came during the first day of trial for Eric Snell, a former Baltimore Police officer who allegedly partnered with a gun task force officer to sell drugs while Snell was working as a Philadelphia cop. Prosecutors said Snell’s case would offer a deeper window into the drug dealing operations of the corrupt city task force officers’ rogue conduct, which went unabated for years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines told jurors in opening statements that Snell and his family operated a “full-service drug shop” in Philadelphia, selling drugs provided with no overhead by Det. Jemell Rayam, which he had taken from people he stopped as a police officer.

“It was 100 percent pure profit,” Hines said.

Snell has pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney David Solomon offered no rebuttal in his opening statement, except to say that the government carried a high burden of proof.

Prosecutors say their case is built around testimony from Gondo and Rayam, who pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and are cooperating with the government, but also text messages, cell tower location data and bank statements.

Eight members of the Gun Trace Task Force were charged and convicted of stealing from citizens using their badge and gun. Officers admitted regularly stealing overtime pay, shaking down drug dealers of cash and drugs, and committing home invasions. They lied on court paperwork and feared no recourse, until a federal drug investigation in Harford County caught Gondo on a wiretap talking with drug targets to evade law enforcement detection.

Though prosecutors believe Rayam and Snell conspired for some time, their case is built largely around an October 2016 incident in which the Gun Trace Task Force officers stole cocaine from a man they had stopped, then submitted only a small portion as evidence. Rayam has admitted taking the drugs to Snell, who was to give him a portion of the proceeds.

Prosecutors played footage from Gondo’s body worn camera that partially captured the incident. It picks up after the officers have stopped the man’s car, and Sgt. Wayne Jenkins — described as the “ringleader” of the Gun Trace Task Force — says the officers have recovered half a kilogram of cocaine. “Just like last time,” Jenkins says. “We can get big s---.”

Gondo was asked about his knowledge that the drugs taken in that stop then made their way to Philadelphia, but was also asked to walk through the officers’ corruption, and said his stealing dated back to 2008.

“It started when I first got into plainclothes,” Gondo testified. “It was basically building trust in the squad.”

Gondo reiterated that Rayam once told him that he fatally shot a man without justification and a higher-ranking commander helped coach him on what to say. Rayam has denied the claim.

And he said that Rayam was involved in extensive off-duty robberies, aided by relatives and associates. In a newly-disclosed allegation, Gondo said Rayam once received information from an informant that an apartment building manager had $200,000 cash, and that Rayam and his associates dressed up as mailmen and broke into the home to steal things inside.

This article will be updated.

