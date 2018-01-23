Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force officers were 'both cops and robbers' at same time, prosecutors say

The Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force was a “perfect storm” of officers brought together to rid the streets of guns who used that mandate to run an unchecked criminal enterprise, federal prosecutors told jurors Tuesday as the trial of two detectives opened in U.S. District Court.

“The Gun Trace Task Force wasn’t a unit that went rogue,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise said. “It was a unit of officers who had already gone rogue.”

Holding up the guns and badges of Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor, Wise said the officers abused their power to extract thousands of dollars from people they were arresting, as well as others who were innocent and never had charges filed against them at all. They also stole from taxpayers, filing for overtime pay for hours they hadn’t worked.

“They were, simply put, both cops and robbers at the same time,” Wise said.

Hersl’s defense attorney William Purpura conceded that the 17-year veteran breached his oath as an officer, but said prosecutors had overcharged the case. The detectives are charged with taking part in a racketeering enterprise, robbery and extortion, and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

“The evidence will show, and it will show, Detective Hersl did breach that oath. His actions embarrassed the city, the Baltimore Police Department, his family and himself,” Purpura said. “The evidence will show Detective Hersl committed the crime of theft, not a crime of violence.”

A look a the timeline of our coverage of the Baltimore Police racketeering case from the first day U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein announced the charges until the upcoming trial. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) A look a the timeline of our coverage of the Baltimore Police racketeering case from the first day U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein announced the charges until the upcoming trial. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

Theft is not one of the charges that falls under the racketeering statute.

Taylor’s attorney Jennifer Wicks implored jurors to question the motivations of the government’s witnesses, which includes co-defendants who have pleaded guilty and people who were arrested by the officers and are motivated to lie about them, she said.

Eight members of the Gun Trace Task Force were indicted last year, and six of them have pleaded guilty. Four are expected to testify at the trial against their former partners.

Detective Maurice Ward is expected to be called as the first witness Tuesday afternoon.

Wise said the trial will take jurors inside the Baltimore Police Department and its elite units. He said the officers “engaged in a pattern of criminal conduct.”

Referring to Purpura’s defense strategy, Wise said: “A police officer who has served a long time doesn’t get to rob people a couple of times.”

Wise said the case wasn’t about police tactics or aggressive policing. “It’s about greed,” he said.

He acknowledged that some of the victims were admitted drug dealers. Wise said that doesn’t matter: “Police can’t rob drug dealers,” he said.

Purpura said some officers charged in the case had committed robberies, breaking into homes and pointing guns at people. He said Hersl’s crimes were different, “crime of dishonesty, and of stealth.”

He said the officers’ overtime “was given with a wink and a nod, right up the chain of command, as long as we can say you’re getting guns off the streets of Baltimore City.”

“We’re here because the U.S. government, the twin towers of justice, overcharged in this case,” Purpura said, referring to a nickname given to Wise and Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines due to their height. “The government lumped Daniel Hersl’s wrong conduct — there’s no excuse for it — into a racketeering enterprise where other officers actually did commit robberies, drug trafficking and extortion.”

Wise said officers, given the power to arrest people and to use force, bring an inherent threat when they steal from people they have detained.

“Before those badges and guns, people yield,” Wise said. “They give up their liberty, their property. They submit.”

That authority “can be used for good … but they can be used for evil, by those entrusted with them who choose to break the law instead.”

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton