Jury selection underway in trial of 2 Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force officers

Jury selection got underway Monday in the federal trial of two members of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force.

About 75 jurors from across the state were summoned into the large ceremonial courtroom in the U.S. District Courthouse Monday morning for the trial of Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor. More than a third of the prospective jurors answered yes when asked if they had heard about the case.

The officers face charges of racketeering conspiracy, robbery, and possession of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Six of their colleagues have previously pleaded guilty, with four expected to testify as witnesses for the government.

The officers have been detained since their arrest March 1, and the start of their trial marked their first court appearances not dressed in jail jumpsuits. Hersl wore khakis and a blue blazer over a white shirt with no tie, while Taylor was dressed in a blue suit with a blue dress shirt and blue pattern tie.

Hersl occasionally turned around in his seat looking at family members in attendance.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake is presiding over the trial, which could last up to three weeks.

The eight officers were accused of executing searches without warrants, invading private homes, robbing suspects and innocent citizens of cash and reselling drugs on the street, and making fraudulent overtime claims.

Sgts. Wayne Jenkins and Thomas Allers and Detectives Momodu Gondo, Jemell Rayam, Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges. Allers, Rayam, Hendrix and Ward face maximum sentences of 20 years; Jenkins faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and maximum of 30 years; and Gondo faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Since the indictments, prosecutors have dropped or plan to drop more than 100 criminal cases that rely on the officers’ testimony. Those include more than 50 adjudicated cases that prosecutors successfully reopened, only to drop, in consultation with defense counsel.

