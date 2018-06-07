Leader of Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force to be sentenced, faces up to 30 years

Wayne Jenkins, the former leader of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force who has admitted to taking part in a dizzying array of crimes, will be sentenced Thursday morning.

Jenkins faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal racketeering and other charges related to robberies carried out as the sergeant in charge of the rogue gun unit, as well as the planting of drugs in 2010 on a man who went to federal prison.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the maximum sentence.

Jenkins is the second officer in the case to be sentenced, and will be the first of four to be sentenced on Thursday and Friday.

Former detective Marcus Taylor, who fought his charges at trial and maintains his innocence, will be sentenced Thursday afternoon, and former detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward, who pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government, will be sentenced Friday.

Jenkins’ plea agreement includes admissions that he stole looted drugs during the April 2015 riots and spearheaded robberies that netted the officers tens of thousands of dollars at a time. He was recorded on a wiretap telling officers in one of those robberies to pretend like he was the U.S. attorney while interrogating a man who they believed had drugs.

Det. Momodu Gondo testified last year that Jenkins was “very reckless … I mean, he was just out of control, putting citizens at risk … I just never saw anything like this.”

Donald Stepp, a bail bondsman and family friend of Jenkins, has testified that he helped Jenkins re-sell drugs the officer had taken off the street.

“After Jenkins began giving you drugs, what kind of drugs did he give you?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines asked.

“Everything and anything that could be imagined. I didn't even know what some of the stuff was. I mean, it was just — it was coming in such an abundance that I didn't even know what it was,” Stepp testified.

Cooperating defendants testified that he carried masks and tools to commit break-ins and was plotting high-stakes robberies of drug dealers. He was described as a “golden boy” viewed as “untouchable” within the department.

A letter sent from federal prosecutors to the state’s attorney’s office indicated Jenkins sat for multiple “proffer sessions” with the government, in which a defendant can offer information, but he was never called as a witness in the trial of two fellow officers. It is unclear why.

Jenkins said at his guilty plea hearing that he was ashamed of his actions, and his defense attorney is asking U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake that he be spared from the maximum sentence. Friends and family wrote in letters to the court that Jenkins was a doting father of three who helped his neighbors and relatives and was proud to be a police officer and help people.

“Pop, I have did somethings [sic] that are wrong, and I know that I have caused a lot of pain and suffering. I am so sorry, and ashamed for embarrassing my wife, kids and the rest of the family. I am sorry for the people I did wrong to. Please forgive me,” Jenkins wrote in a letter to his father that was shared with Blake.

Taylor was the youngest of the eight officers charged, and had worked with Jenkins for two years. Cooperating officers testified that the two would often drive up on people and slam on the brakes to provoke people into running so they could be searched. Jurors convicted Taylor of taking part in multiple robberies.

Taylor denies the accusations and says he is innocent, and his attorneys have asked for a new trial, which will be considered before he is sentenced.

Taylor wrote a letter to Blake in April in which he said his “conviction by the respected jury was based upon frivolous evidence and testimony, that the government knew wasn’t truthful.”

“I have come to the realization that I have to stand up for something, and if I don’t then I will fall for anything,” Taylor wrote.

“I came to the trial with an open mind, not only as a mom. After everything I heard, saw, and read, I still believe in my son’s innocence,” his mother, Theresa Taylor, wrote in a letter to Blake.

