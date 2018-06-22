Convicted Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force detective Hersl to be sentenced Friday

Convicted former Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force detective Daniel Hersl, who gained a reputation as one of the city’s roughest cops before being indicted on racketeering charges last year, is expected to be sentenced Friday morning.

The government has indicated it will ask for 20 years or more for Hersl, who was convicted at trial along with co-defendant Marcus Taylor. Hersl and other members of his gun squad stole thousands of dollars from people using their gun and badge, and bilked taxpayers by earning overtime pay when they weren’t working. The charges stemmed from a 2016 wiretap investigation, but prosecutors uncovered additional incidents of Hersl stealing money that dated to 2014.

Hersl is asking for a new trial, arguing that an unrelated federal investigation that led to the arrest one of the victims who testified against Hersl at his trial should have been disclosed by prosecutors. Taylor made a similar argument, which U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake rejected. Taylor was sentenced to 18 years.

Blake will hear Hersl’s argument Friday morning, and move to sentencing if she denies the motion.

Prior to the Gun Trace Task Force allegations, Hersl faced dozens of complaints, and the city paid $200,000 to settle three lawsuits against him in which he was accused of breaking a man’s jaw and nose, breaking a woman’s arm, and for arresting a woman who was selling church raffle tickets. The popular East Baltimore rapper Young Moose also accused Hersl of targeting and harassing him.

Hersl’s family defended him, saying he had taken “more illegal guns off the street than any police officer in the department” and was “considerate and most respectful to the people in his life including the citizens he encounters as a policeman.”

But at trial, Hersl’s defense attorney did not deny money had been taken. Instead, he argued that as a police officer he had the legal authority to stop people and seize drugs, guns and money. Any money then “converted for personal use” is theft, not robbery or extortion. Theft is not an element of the racketeering charges Hersl faced.

There has yet to be any public accounting by the Police Department for how the Gun Trace Task Force, which had been lauded for its work getting guns off the street, escaped closer scrutiny. A task force created by the General Assembly to investigate the gun unit’s misconduct is expected to begin work later this year.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton