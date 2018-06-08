Two more corrupt Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force officers to be sentenced Friday

Two more former detectives from the corrupt Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force are scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Evodio Hendrix will be sentenced beginning at 11 a.m., followed by Maurice Ward in the afternoon. Both officers pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government, testifying against their fellow officers at a trial earlier this year.

The officers had worked in plainclothes police squads with Sgt. Wayne Jenkins prior to him bringing them over to the Gun Trace Task Force, where they joined forces with other officers who had also been committing robberies for years.

The officers are expected to receive lesser sentences than the previous three officers sentenced already in the case. The government asked for stiffer sentences for Jenkins and Sgt. Thomas Allers, arguing they were supervisors who entrusted to stop misconduct. Allers received 15 years last month, and Jenkins was sentenced to 25 years on Thursday.

Det. Marcus Taylor, who fought the charges against him and was convicted by a federal jury, received 18 years Thursday.

Eight city officers were convicted in the case, which found officers were routinely violating people’s rights, putting in for overtime for hours they did not work, and stealing drugs and money using the authority of their badge.

“We would target large group of males,” Hendrix testified earlier this year, speaking about the task force’s street tactics. “The understanding was the more people, you know, the more likely you are to run into someone who actually has something illegal on their person.”

Both Hendrix and Ward took part in a robbery in which police entered a man’s home without a warrant, found a safe stuffed with cash, and took half. They then recorded a video pretending to open the safe for the first time to cover their tracks.

Though he has only pleaded guilty to crimes dating to 2014, Ward admitted his crimes stretched back “years before” then. Some were committed with other officers, while others he committed by himself.

In the safe robbery, Ward claimed that his cut was so large — $20,000 — that he became spooked and discarded it in a wooded area behind his home.

