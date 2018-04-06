More Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force convictions overturned, including man who maintained his innocence

As Circuit Judge Timothy Doory approved another round of motions to undo criminal convictions tainted by the corrupt Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force, one stood out.

“Out of all the crap we’ve been dealing with,” Doory said, “he’s the only one who took an Alford plea.”

Kendell English had entered the guilty plea to a gun charge in December 2016, as federal authorities were bearing down on the gun unit. Three months later, the officers were charged with racketeering, and cases that relied on their word have been unraveling ever since.

Many of the defendants entered guilty pleas, but English was one of the few to file an Alford plea, in which a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict them.

That piqued the interest of Doory, who said he wanted to question English about the events leading up to the conviction. But attorneys involved in the proceedings said they hadn’t been able to find him.

“There’s a lot of explaining on both sides” of the cases involving the convicted officers that should occur, Doory said.

The Sun tracked down English after the hearing concluded. He said he indeed disputed the charges against him at the time, but said he felt the deck was stacked.

He said his attorney “was basically telling me that, if I go to trial, it’s going to be my word against the four officers,” English said in a phone interview. “That’s when the state’s attorney said they’d drop it [the plea offer] from five years to three years, and it had already been going on for a year. I just took it.”

English’s fiance, Keysha Reaves, remembers the officers bursting into their home in July 2015 without knocking. She was watching TV — “my stories,” she said — when they came through the door.

“They had guns out, asking me who was in here,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Me and my fiance. He’s upstairs asleep. He just took his medicine. He’s asleep.’”

Reaves said the officers put handcuffs on her and went upstairs, where she heard “some tussling.”

English said the officers told him they had been watching him for five days and saw him selling marijuana.

“They had a weapon and put it on me,” English said. “I’ve never seen the weapon.”

English said there were no witnesses to help dispute the account of the police, and he had no choice but to take the best offer.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tony Gioia said the case relied on observations of Det. Jemell Rayam. Questions had been raised about Rayam before the Gun Trace Task Force indictments, including in 2015 when Judge Barry Williams said Rayam was not credible. Rayam had also been accused by police internal affairs of lying about being part of a $10,000 theft in 2010. But prosecutors continued to bring his cases and police kept him in the elite unit.

Rayam has since admitted to years of stealing and deception.

On Thursday, Gioia told Doory: “My office cannot under any circumstances vouch for [Rayam’s] credibility.”

English received a sentence of three years in prison as a result of the arrest, and remained on probation until Thursday’s hearing.

English said he was relieved that the case had been overturned.

“I’m happy. I’m happy,” English said.

